Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $235.74.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

