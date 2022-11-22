Cormark Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Market Perform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by Cormark to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$95.64.

Shares of CM traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.33. 430,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.91. The company has a market cap of C$58.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$55.35 and a 1-year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

