Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.54. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

