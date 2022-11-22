Covenant (COVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,058.90

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Covenant has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00014859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $162.41 million and $22,058.90 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

