Cowen Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $118.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.5 %

NKE stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.