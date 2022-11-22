Credit Suisse Group Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,512. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.