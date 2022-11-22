Credit Suisse Group Raises Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $161.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on J. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

J stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

