Critical Review: Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) versus Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Generation Income Properties are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.19 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.13

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Generation Income Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

