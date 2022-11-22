Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.93. 9,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 792,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.
Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.
The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
