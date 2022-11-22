CSFB Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.91.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.34. 606,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,757. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.87.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.