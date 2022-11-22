CSFB Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.80. 268,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.07. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

