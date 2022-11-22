Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald George Myers Sells 65,100 Shares

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Donald George Myers sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$68,355.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,270.

Donald George Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Donald George Myers sold 34,900 shares of Cypress Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$36,645.00.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

CYP stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.04. 40,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,671. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Cypress Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

