Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stake Boosted by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 2.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,138. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

