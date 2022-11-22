David Harris Buys 4,347,826 Shares of Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP) Stock

Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP – Get Rating) insider David Harris bought 4,347,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,173.91 ($34,552.26).

Synertec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Synertec alerts:

About Synertec

(Get Rating)

See Also

Synertec Corporation Limited operates as a diversified technology design and development company in Australia. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Technology. The company offers services in the areas of automation and control systems engineering, electrical and instrumentation engineering, functional safety, metering and sampling solutions, process and mechanical engineering, project and construction management, systems engineering, and validation and compliance engineering.

Receive News & Ratings for Synertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.