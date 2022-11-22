Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.95 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00055839 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $94.95 million and $950,557.20 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00467016 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.95 or 0.28653312 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.