Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.87 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 99,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,534. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

