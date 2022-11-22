Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DELL opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

