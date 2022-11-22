Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.0-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.99 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

