Dero Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Dero has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00024121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $50.89 million and $96,785.01 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,166.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00426284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00112990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00811001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00667095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00235803 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,050,860 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

