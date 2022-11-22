DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,247. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

