DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

