DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 10.0 %
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
