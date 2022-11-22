DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.50-$12.10 EPS.

DKS traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,247. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.16.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

