Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of DFFN opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

