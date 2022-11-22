Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 6,026 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

Diodes Trading Up 2.5 %

DIOD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. 5,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,575. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 138.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Diodes by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.