Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 275 at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 278 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.25) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.60) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.66) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.