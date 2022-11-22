Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $37.56

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.56, but opened at $36.30. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $717.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Distribution Solutions Group
Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.