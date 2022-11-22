Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.25 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Company Profile

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.