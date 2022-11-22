Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.14 billion-$28.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.56.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.