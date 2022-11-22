Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $75.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of D opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

