Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 7,086 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,460,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,572,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,536.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,606.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile



Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

