DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 4,076 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DASH traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $199.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 6,558.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

