Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,419 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

