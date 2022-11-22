Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $1.91 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

