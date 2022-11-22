Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.