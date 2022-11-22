Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 269 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average of $165.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

