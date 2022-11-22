DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.92. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $697.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.