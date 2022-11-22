DRW Securities LLC Invests $221,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $496.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.63. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $657.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.