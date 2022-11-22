DRW Securities LLC Invests $273,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

