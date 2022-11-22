DRW Securities LLC Invests $306,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.6 %

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

VOD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 138,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.