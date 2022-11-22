DRW Securities LLC Invests $425,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of CME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

