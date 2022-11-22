DRW Securities LLC Invests $428,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

TNA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.