DRW Securities LLC Purchases 3,450 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DRW Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 305,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

