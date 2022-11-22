DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,765 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Shares of DDS stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.70. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.50.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.