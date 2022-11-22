DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,666 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,666 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,807,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.70. 36,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $411.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.