DRW Securities LLC Sells 11,571 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.09. 1,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.