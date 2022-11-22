Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

