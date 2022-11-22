Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.76) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DUE stock traded down €0.22 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching €31.78 ($32.43). 106,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €42.60 ($43.47).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

