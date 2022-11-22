dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $102.46 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00011398 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $102.46 million and $154.28 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

