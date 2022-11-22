Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.80. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 6,376 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Earthstone Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,264.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.0% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,180,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,805,000 after buying an additional 361,820 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

