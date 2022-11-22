Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.03

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebang International by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ebang International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ebang International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ebang International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

